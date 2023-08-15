A nurse practitioner has joined the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center recently announced the addition of Nurse Practitioner Paula McCarter-Carlisle to its advanced practice providers.

McCarter-Carlisle received her bachelor’s and master of nursing degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University and she was a certified oncology nurse at Memorial Hospital for 16 years. Most recently, she served as an oncology nurse practitioner at Baptist Health. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

She has joined Stephen Toothaker, M.D., Dena Kamman-Rasche, F.N.P.-C, and Charlotte Stephenson, F.N.P.-C in medical oncology, and works alongside Kevin Schewe, M.D. in radiation oncology at the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.