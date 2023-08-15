Abbey Caskets is set to host an open house in October.

This public open house will take place on Sunday, October 1st, from 10 AM to 3 PM Central Time at the workshop located in St. Meinrad, along Indiana State Road 545, just south of the Archabbey Gift Shop.

Tours of the workshop will be given, caskets and urns will be on display, and refreshments will be available.

A discount of 10% off when you prepay for an Abbey Casket will be available during the open house through October 31st.

The public is also welcome to join the monks for Mass in the Archabbey Church at 9:30 AM, visit the Gift Shop, and attend the rosary pilgrimage at the nearby Monte Cassino Shrine at 2 PM.

Abbey Caskets was started in 1999 to offer handmade wooden caskets and cremation urns directly to consumers and the business revenue supports the work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.

For more information, call Jenny Keller during business hours at 800-987-7380.