Amanda Sue Lagenour Huff, 80, of Jasper, passed away on Monday, August 14th at the Timbers of Jasper.

Amanda was born August 8, 1943, in Martin County to Elvan and Ruby Gladys (Self) Lagenour. Amanda married Robert Huff in 1960 and he passed away in 1968. 0

Amanda is survived by four children, Tony Huff of Birdseye, Camilla Huff of Jasper, Penny Huff of Huntingburg, and Angela Ballard of Tennessee; one sister, Joyce Zehr of Birdseye; a brother, Donald Lagenour of Jasper; grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Amanda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Huff; parents, Elvan and Ruby Lagenour; a son, Robert Lee Huff; brothers, Lonnie and David Elvan Lagenour; sisters, Linda Gladys Lagenour Burris and Nora Judith Lagenour McCarty.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow in Waninger Cemetery near Hillham. Visitation will be Friday at Becher Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com