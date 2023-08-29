Latest News

(Evansville, IN) An Evansville case brought about by Project Safe Childhood from an incident that occurred in May 2017 has earned 39-year-old Michael Hines, of Evansville, a federal prison sentence of 21 years.

The nationwide initiative sparked an investigation into Michael Hines when it was discovered that, on May 17, 2017, Hines filmed himself engaging in sexual acts with a 4-year-old female child.

Michael Hines pled guilty to production and attempted production of child sex abuse material. U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young ordered Michael Hines to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his federal prison release, and register as a sex offender wherever he may go.

On By Joyce Murrell

