The Lincoln Amphitheatre will soon be hosting Peter Beckett and the Monster of Yacht this Saturday.

Peter Beckett is the voice of Player and the number one hit “Baby Come Back” and will be in Lincoln City on Saturday, September 2nd, along with the Monsters of Yacht for a night of smooth classic rock.

Special guests Five Under will kick the evening off at 6:30 PM with Monsters of Yacht and Beckett following at 7:30 PM.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Monsters of Yacht delivers a playlist that features the likes of Christopher Cross, Toto, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, and more. For additional information about Monsters of Yacht, visit monsterofyacht.com and for additional information about Peter Beckett, visit peterbeckett-player.com.



Tickets are available now with General Admission tickets costing $21.95 and a limited amount available of VIP tickets costing $26.95. VIP tickets include a free drink voucher good for beer and wine for guests 21 and over or for Pepsi products, as well as preferred seating in the venue’s center section. Tickets can be bought at LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by calling 812-937-2329.

To learn more about this and other upcoming performances or to buy tickets, visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com.