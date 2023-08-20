The Jasper Street Department has announced multiple road closures.

The Jasper Street Dept will begin a pavement preservation project starting Monday at approximately 8 AM.

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets and out of driveways if residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street; since the streets will be closed during this process and motorists will not be allowed to travel on them. The street being processed should re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.

All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.

The Jasper Street Department would also like to note that there will be a lot of switching from street to street since drying conditions and traffic flow will be continually assessed.

The Streets that will be affected by this project are:

Gardenia Lane

Ridgewood Lane

Kuebler Place

Margaret Drive

9 th Street from Newton to Main Street

Street from Newton to Main Street Downey Street

Picadilly Circle

Berne Strasse

Leslie Drive from 28 th to Northwood Avenue

to Northwood Avenue And Altmeyer Road

This project should be completed by the end of the day on Thursday, August 24 barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

The Jasper Street Department will also be applying a preservation solution to multiple other streets beginning Monday through Wednesday, August 23rd; beginning work each day at approximately 7:30 AM through approximately 5 PM each day.

The possibility exists for work extending into the following week in the event of inclement weather conditions or other unforeseen events.

All vehicles must be removed prior to 7:30 AM from the streets being worked on. Affected residents will be notified via a door hanger in advance of treatment on their street.

Motorists will notbe allowed on these streets prior to barricades being removed. Once the barricades have been removed, the surface will be very slick with sand and may result in the preservation solution adhering to vehicles; so extreme caution is advised, if you travel these streets shortly after barricades are removed. The sand will be removed from the streets within 2 days.

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will proceed as normal and must be out no later than 7 AM for pickup.

The streets being worked on during this project are: