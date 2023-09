In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talked with Steve Lindauer of the SILD Marines, Charlene Sermersheim, and Gary Sermersheim, who are organizing this year’s Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, about the upcoming voyage to Washington DC, what people need to know to apply for the program, requirements, and more.

Visit their website for more: https://honorflightsi.org

