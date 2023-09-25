From the Announcer’s Stage, all awards laid out before being handed out.

Firetrucks, clowns, the WBDC Barter Box Float and sunny skies greeted the Huntingburg Herbstfest parade spectators on Sunday, September 24, 2023 Winning entries in the Herbstfest parade were:

The Grand Marshall’s Award: The South Indiana Leatherneck Detachment Marines

The Best Float Award: Salience Neuro Rehab Brain Float

Best Fire Apparatus: Lynn Krodel’s Indiana DNR Fire Control Jeep

The Best Car Unit: Kelly’s Automotive

The Herbstfest Queen’s Choice: Southridge Soccer and Huntingburg Youth Soccer

The Best Walking Unit: Southridge Marching Raiders

The Mayor’s Choice Award: Huntingburg United Methodist Church Pirate Ship Float

The Herbstfest Parade was the “final-act” of this year’s Huntingburg Herbstfest celebration.

18 WJTS-TV is featuring the Huntingburg Herbstfest Queen Pageants and Parade this week. Wednesday, September 27th enjoy the Queen and Junior Miss Pageants, with Master of Ceremonies, Ty Hunter, at 8:00 pm EST, with the Herbstfest Parade, with Scott Sollman and Kaitlyn Neukam as Master’s of Ceremonies, to air next-day, on Thursday September 28th, also starting at 8PM EST.

The Herbstfest Queen Pageant will re-air on Sunday, September 1st at 3:00PM EST, with Herbstfest Parade to follow at 4:00PM EST that same day.

Both events will also be available to stream online, at https://www.youtube.com/18wjts. (After their first initial air-dates).