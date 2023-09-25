Firetrucks, clowns, the WBDC Barter Box Float and sunny skies greeted the Huntingburg Herbstfest parade spectators on Sunday, September 24, 2023 Winning entries in the Herbstfest parade were:
The Grand Marshall’s Award: The South Indiana Leatherneck Detachment Marines
The Best Float Award: Salience Neuro Rehab Brain Float
Best Fire Apparatus: Lynn Krodel’s Indiana DNR Fire Control Jeep
The Best Car Unit: Kelly’s Automotive
The Herbstfest Queen’s Choice: Southridge Soccer and Huntingburg Youth Soccer
The Best Walking Unit: Southridge Marching Raiders
The Mayor’s Choice Award: Huntingburg United Methodist Church Pirate Ship Float
The Herbstfest Parade was the “final-act” of this year’s Huntingburg Herbstfest celebration.
18 WJTS-TV is featuring the Huntingburg Herbstfest Queen Pageants and Parade this week. Wednesday, September 27th enjoy the Queen and Junior Miss Pageants, with Master of Ceremonies, Ty Hunter, at 8:00 pm EST, with the Herbstfest Parade, with Scott Sollman and Kaitlyn Neukam as Master’s of Ceremonies, to air next-day, on Thursday September 28th, also starting at 8PM EST.
The Herbstfest Queen Pageant will re-air on Sunday, September 1st at 3:00PM EST, with Herbstfest Parade to follow at 4:00PM EST that same day.
Both events will also be available to stream online, at https://www.youtube.com/18wjts. (After their first initial air-dates).