On the corner of East 3rd St. & Main St. in Jasper, IN

Just when we thought the orange-cones would be on their way out for the season, they seemingly re-appeared on the roads of Downtown Jasper in the last week.

Construction crews recently re-opened the one-lane traffic occurring at the intersection of Newton and East 3rd Street, to allow the normal two-lane traffic heading North and South on Highway 231 to resume. But unfortunately, this reprieve was short-lived, as the turn-lane in center of East 3rd Street in Jasper has now been completely closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

The red lines show lanes that are impacted by the road closure.

Motorists should expect to drive slowly and cautiously through this area as construction continues, as crews are tearing up the center lane of traffic, and look to be replacing and repaving each lane of traffic individually starting just after the bridge of 3rd Street, and heading into the intersection of Newton and East 3rd Street.

Through-traffic is able to cross the intersection of Newton & East 3rd Street, but workers with signs are instructing traffic through this work-zone as of this post.

Drivers can expect to be greeted by flashing-yellow lights in this construction zone, which means all motorists need to proceed with caution while traversing this area.

East 3rd Street, heading to 3rd Avenue. Intersection at Jackson St. to East 3rd Street, traffic lights flashing yellow in all-directions.