Marching Band season is heating-up as the weather cools here in Indiana.

This weekend was no exception, as all area bands performed in various competitions throughout our Hoosier State.

Here’s the run-down of results for our local marching bands:

Avon Invitational:

Jasper Marching Wildcats placed 3rd in the ISSMA Open Class B competition.

Evansville Harrison Invitational:

South Spencer Marching Rebels placed 1st in the Independent Class A competition, also winning Best Color Guard.

Pike Central Charger Brigade placed 3rd in the Independent Class A competition, also winning Best Drum Major and Best Percussion.

Floyd Central Highlander Invitational:

Heritage Hills Marching Patriots placed 1st in the ISSMA Scholastic Class 2B competition, also winning Best Color Guard in class.

Southridge Marching Raider Band placed 2nd in the ISSMA Open Class C competition, also winning Best Color Guard in class.

Springs Valley Festival of Marching Bands:

Forest Park Marching Rangers placed 1st in the ISSMA Open Class D competition, and received the Grand Champion title for this festival.

Pride of Paoli placed 2nd in the ISSMA Open Class D competition.

Jasper will be the center of the annual ISSMA Open-Class Invitational, or simply “District” to our former band members this Saturday, September 30th. The schedule of performances, performers, and more will be available this week in a later newscast.