Adam Dougles Howard, age 43, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023, at home after a long battle with cancer.

On December 28, 1979, Adam was born to Jospeh Howard and Delores DiPace in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Adam married Audrey S. Burger on May 17, 2003, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He worked at Haas Cabinets in Sellersburg, Indiana, for five years. After moving to Jasper, Indiana, Adam was employed at Masterbrand Cabinets for 15 years and retired due to medical issues last year.

Surviving is his wife of 20 years, Audrey S. Howard, Jasper, IN, a son, Cameron D. Howard, Jasper, IN, his father, Joseph Howard, Sellersburg, IN, one brother, Thomas Howard, Sellersburg, IN, his mother, Delores DiPace, Las Vegas, NV, three nieces and nephews, Haley, Hunter, and Hadlie Kippenbrock, Jasper, IN, sister-in-law, Tina (Burger) Talbott, Loogootee, IN, father and mother-in-law, Randall and Marilyn Burger, Jasper, IN.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, and most of all watching his son, as well as nieces and nephew, play sports. Recently, Adam learned to love cooking and making different recipes for his family.

Adam’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions and condolences be made to Audrey and Cameron Howard at: 3945 N. Portersville Road, Jasper, IN 47546.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com