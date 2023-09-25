Attorney General Rokita has filed a lawsuit against three individuals suspected of using a manufactured home scam.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants Steven Singer, Jocel Singer, and Aron Singer, all of Bartholomew County, engaged in the sales of manufactured homes without a license from the Secretary of State Auto Dealer Services Division. The defendants are also alleged to have promised or completed installations of manufactured homes without a manufactured home installer’s license.

The defendants allegedly did business at times under such names as Singer Manufactured Homes, Cabin Creek Homes, Rock Creek Homes, and United Palace Home Transport and Sales.

In 2014, the defendants allegedly received a cease-and-desist order from the Manufactured Home Installers Licensing Board but thereafter worked to hide their transactions from authorities by both insisting on cash and by conducting advertising and sales online using various social media accounts and marketplaces.

In February of 2023, the Indiana Secretary of State sent the defendants another cease-and-desist notice relating to alleged violations of dealership licensing requirements.

If you purchased a manufactured home from any of the listed defendants or paid them for the installation of your manufactured home in the last five years, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Homeowner Protection Unit at in.gov/attorneygeneral/consumer-protection-division.