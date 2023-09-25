The ISDA is offering a new free soil sampling program for Hoosier farmers.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and partners throughout the state have worked with the Gulf Hypoxia Program to develop a no-cost program with a focus on increasing the knowledge and use of soil sampling as a nutrient management practice to benefit farm operations.

The new program focuses on soil sampling and testing because it is a key component and the first step in developing a plan for nutrient management.

This program includes row crop fields, pastures, and specialty crops located within Indiana’s portion of the Mississippi River Basin.

Participating landowners will be prioritized by fields that have never been soil sampled and fields that haven’t been sampled regularly.

This program excludes hobby gardens and private lawns.

Interested farmers can sign up online at in.gov/isda or by emailing soilsampling@isda.in.gov. Sign-ups are now open and ISDA is accepting sign-ups until April 17th, 2024.