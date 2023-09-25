Memorial Hospital has announced multiple upcoming events.

On every Wednesday, except the 1st Wednesday of the month, MHHCC’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks from 9 to 11 AM. The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room.

On Tuesday, October 24th, from 8 to 11 AM a Medic First Aid® Refresher with AED class will be offered in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. The cost for the class is $50 and class size will be limited. Pre-registration is required by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399. Please bring your current certification card to this course.

Also on Tuesday, October 24th, the next free stroke survivor and caregiver support group meeting will be held from 1 PM to 3 PM in the Mary Potter Meeting Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center at 800 West 9th Street. The support group will be held monthly on the 4th Tuesday of every month. Pre-registration is not required to attend. For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, call Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or Shaylyn Persinger, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services at 812-996-6364.