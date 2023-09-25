Cristopher Menjivar (Menji), receiving medical care. Shared on the “GoFundMe” page set up by brother, Eber Menjivar.

Jasper High School Alum, Cristopher Menjivar was hospitalized after a severe motorcycle accident. Friends and family including JHS soccer coach, Kyle Kendall, have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. According to the page: Cristopher “Menji” Menjivar, is facing a challenging and unexpected journey to recovery after a devastating motorcycle accident on September 10th when they had to lifeline him to the hospital. During this traumatic incident, he suffered a severe puncture wound in his abdominal area resulting in the rupture of his intestines.

As Menji recently transitioned into a new career path, he unfortunately does not qualify for the Family Medical Leave Act. These funds will aid with his medical expenses, physical therapy, and any related costs associated with his accident.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe Page for Menjivar:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cris-menjivar-menji-medical-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer