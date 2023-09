A male subject reported that his mother had stangled him on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Upon investigation, Jasper Police spoke with the male subject’s mother and determined that 42-year-old, Jessica Preston of Birk Drive in Jasper had battered and attempted to strangle her son.

Jessica Preston, courtesy of the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department

Preston was arrested and charged with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Level 6 Felony. She is lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.