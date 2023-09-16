The Dubois County Museum has announced they are hosting a teen youth leadership pilot program.

This program invites teens in 9th through senior year to join in an opportunity to learn about running the Dubois County Museum, running a business, and supporting their future plans with ideas; with some fun along the way.

Activities that participants will be involved in include entry area greetings, giving tours of favorite areas, learning about the business aspects of running the museum, aspects of marketing, as well as creating videos to advertise. The participants will work together to both promote and run the museum under supervision for 4 weeks beginning on October 12th and completing on the night of November 2nd.

Application is required to take part in the program and must be submitted by Saturday, October 1st. Only 10 applicants will be accepted for the program and applicants will be notified of their acceptance by Monday, October 2nd.

For more information on the teen youth leadership pilot program, applicants can stop in at the Museum and speak to Stacy or contact Vicki Wiederkehr at 812-630-5924.

The Dubois County Museum would also like to note they are also seeking adult volunteers, business sponsors, and donations to fund the program and prizes. For more information, contact the Dubois County Museum at 812-634-7733.