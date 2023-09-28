Pamela Bolte and family.

Pamela Bolte officially announces her candidacy for Huntingburg City Council, District 4. Bolte’s current involvement in the community as well as a passion for instilling in her children the importance of being involved in a community you love has fueled her desire to run for the council seat.

Bolte is currently serving on the Teen Outback board. She is also very involved at St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a member of the Parish Council, Chairperson of the Parish Picnic Committee, President of the Ladies Sodality as well as many other ministries. She has also been involved as a coach and dugout mom for her children’s various teams throughout the years. Bolte and her husband Jesse, have four children, Isabelle 13, Cooper 10, Grace 7, and Hudson 5.

Bolte graduated from Southridge High School in 2001 and Indiana State University in 2005 with a double Major in Accounting and Finance. She has been employed with the accounting firm of Dauby, O’Connor & Zaleski, LLC for the past 18 years and currently works remotely from home.