Purdue Extension is inviting all home canners and people interested in learning a useful and antique skill to join them for training this fall at the Petersburg Community Church.

Class Instructors will teach USDA home food preservation techniques and procedures along with providing important resources and take-home products for the class participants.

Topics covered throughout the training include food safety, freezing food, boiling water canning, pressure canning, pickling and drying foods, and jams and jellies. The training will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) beginning, October 31 through Friday, November 3 at the Petersburg Community Church.

The course fee is $275 and includes the 4-day training, finished products to take home, and a Mastering Home Food Preservation notebook. Register online<https://cvent.me/K5Qx1l >by October 15. Contact Abbi Smith at asmith22@purdue.edu for more information.