(Huntingburg)–20 young ladies walked the stage and competed for the Little Miss Herbstfest crown and 13 contestants competed for the Junior Miss Herbstfest crown.

Clair Wahl was crowned as the 2023 Little Miss Herbstfest. Clair is the daughter of Michael and Kay Wahl. First runner up Little Miss Herbstfest is Tayah Beard, daughter of Vanessa Jacques. The second runner-up is Geneva Kline daughter of Barry and Jennifer Kline. Little Miss Photogenic is Marilyn Wendholt, daughter of Tyler and Abby Wendholt.

Amelia Trusty was crowned as the 2023 Junior Miss Herbstfest. Amelia is the daughter of Ethan and Kenzie Trusty. The first runner-up Junior Miss Herbstfest is Annason Mills, the daughter of Damon and April Mills. The second runner-up Junior Miss is Eliana Serrano , daughter of Santos and Milagro Serrano. Miss Photogenic is Emma Ditmore, daughter of Logan and Tiffany Mosby and Markus Ditmore.

Last year’s Little Miss Herbstfest Jocelyn Devillez and last year’s Junior Miss Herbstfest Ana Flores were on hand to crown the new royalty. Earlier in the week, on Sunday, Miss Herbstfest 2023 Kara Schmitt and Miss Pre-Teen Herbstfest 2023 Sophia DeKemper were crowned.