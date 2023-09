A single-vehicle accident was reported on Friday, September 22nd around the area of 31 South Clay Street.

The accident occurred when a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Ana Arevalo Mejia veered off the road and hit a utility pole.

Mejia says she left the roadway due to mechanical issues.

Due to the Damaged Utility Pole and low-hanging utility lines, Clay Street had to be closed.

Mejia had minor hand injuries due to airbag deployment.

The 2001 Honda Accord sustained $10,000 during the accident.