Patricia Ann (Clark) Crews, 86, of Lincoln City, passed away September 21, 2023, at Willowdale Village in Dale. She was born March 24, 1937, to Richard and Catherine (Herr) Clark.

Pat was a 1955 graduate of Dale High School, a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale (St. Francis of Assisi), she was very active in serving her church over the years. She married Fred Crews on January 12, 1957, and they were blessed with 8 beautiful children over their 57 years of marriage.

Pat was a loving housewife and mother. She was a very loyal Patriot fan, many will remember seeing her at HHHS athletic events supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also worked for 18 years at the Lincoln Boyhood Living Farm as an interpreter. She often showed up at ballgames in her pioneer attire.

She is survived by her three daughters: Pam Sisley (Steve), Grandview, Mary Catherine Crews (Grandview), Martha Crews (Wally), Santa Claus), and three sons; Patrick Crews (Nikki), Gentryville, Michael Crews (Kathleen), Lincoln City, and Justin Crews (Heather), of Bradford, Ohio. Two sisters: Mary Tanya Eger, (VA), and Sandra Clark of (FL), and one brother, Col. John E. Clark, (Rose Marie), (FL). Thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Also a cousin/friend Sarah Madden Kuegel Buckles.

Patricia was preceded in death by her Husband Fred Crews, a son Fredrick Joseph Crews, and a daughter Phyllis Crews. A brother Paul Richard (Dick) Clark, and his wife Kathy.

There is a Funeral Mass planned for Monday, September 25 at 10:00 AM CDT at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale, with burial to follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery.

Viewing will be Sunday, September 24 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM CDT, at Fuller Funeral Home and 9:00 AM CDT to Servicetime at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale.

Memorial donations can be made to: Heart to Heart Hospice, Friends of Lincoln, or your favorite charity.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) will be taking care of the arrangements.