Latest News

JCA Holding Unveiling Reception for Two New Murals in Jasper Jasper Single-Vehicle Accident Causes $10,000 in Damages The Annual German-American Day Program and German Heritage Award Ceremony are Set for October 5th The Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program is Making a Second Payment to Dairy Producers The Indiana Destination Development Corporation has Announced Two New Grants

Maeson Winter Kellems of Bristow, IN left this earth without a breath on Sept. 17, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN.

She is survived by her parents Tim and Elizabeth “Annie” (Paris) Kellems; a brother, Phoenix Aaron Kellems; Aunts: Hannah (Christian Efaw) Paris; Delilah Paris; Rebecca Paris; Jessica Lockard (Adam); Beth, Jasmine, Camilia, Eleana, and Breanah Kellems. Uncles: James Paris;  Nate (Summer) Kellems; Andy Kellems. Cousins: Enzo Efaw; Alayna, Raya, and Jacob Barnett; Aiden and Gracelyn Kellems. Grandparents: Heidi Kellems, Stace Hicks, Stacy Mahaney, and James Paris. Great grandparents: Carol and Steve Venson; Kathi Burst; Leroy Paris; Tony and Linda Mahaney; Great great grandparents: Francis Mahaney; John and Lena Prueher; Ruby Driskel. 
   
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Mary Paris and her Great grandfather George Wallace Koutz.
   
Private Graveside Services were held at Dale Cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) handled the arrangements.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post