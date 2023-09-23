Maeson Winter Kellems of Bristow, IN left this earth without a breath on Sept. 17, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN.

She is survived by her parents Tim and Elizabeth “Annie” (Paris) Kellems; a brother, Phoenix Aaron Kellems; Aunts: Hannah (Christian Efaw) Paris; Delilah Paris; Rebecca Paris; Jessica Lockard (Adam); Beth, Jasmine, Camilia, Eleana, and Breanah Kellems. Uncles: James Paris; Nate (Summer) Kellems; Andy Kellems. Cousins: Enzo Efaw; Alayna, Raya, and Jacob Barnett; Aiden and Gracelyn Kellems. Grandparents: Heidi Kellems, Stace Hicks, Stacy Mahaney, and James Paris. Great grandparents: Carol and Steve Venson; Kathi Burst; Leroy Paris; Tony and Linda Mahaney; Great great grandparents: Francis Mahaney; John and Lena Prueher; Ruby Driskel.



She was preceded in death by an aunt, Mary Paris and her Great grandfather George Wallace Koutz.



Private Graveside Services were held at Dale Cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) handled the arrangements.