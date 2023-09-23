Dorothy M. Weidenbenner, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Dorothy was born on July 3, 1932, to William and Rose (Prechtel) Teder. She was the youngest of seven children and was raised on the farm in Celestine, Indiana. She married Bernie Weidenbenner on November 28, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Dorothy was a District Sales Manager for Avon Products for 31 years, managing over 200 sales representatives in 18 counties in southern Indiana. Her district was in the Circle of Excellence (Top 5%) and won trips to Rome, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, & the Bahamas.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, St. Ann’s Society, St. Joseph’s CRHP group, past president of Xi Iota Xo Sorority (active and auxiliary chapters), VFW Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, German Club, and the Navy Auxiliary Club.

Since her retirement in 1990, she served as a eucharistic minister and enjoyed spending 26 winters golfing near their new home in the Country Club of Sebring, FL

She is survived by her husband; Bernie Weidenbenner, Jasper, three children; Jim (Debbie) of Jasper, Tom (Janelle) of Plano, TX, Lisa (Bill) of Manhasset, NY; eight grandchildren; Kristin, Heather, Meagan, Hayley, Ryan, Elizabeth, Jack & Catherine, five great-grandchildren; Kaiden, Liam, Jensyn, Kinsley, & Luca.

She is preceded in death by her son, Joe (Diane) Weidenbenner, who died this past July, two sisters; Lucille Luegers and Marie Kuper, and four brothers; Lawrence, Linus, Edwin, and Vic Teder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy M. Weidenbenner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1029 Kundek Street, Jasper, IN, 47546, or https://saintjosephjasper.org/support/giving-options.