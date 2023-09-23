Mary Jean (Goodman) Freyberger entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the home of her daughter in St. Augustine FL.

Jean was born in Dubois, IN, to Oscar and Alma (Cooper) Goodman on August 18, 1927. She married John W. Freyberger on October 19, 1946, in Christ Lutheran Church, Haysville. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2018.

Jean retired from the Sara Lee Corp in Dubois but had also worked for Armour and Wood Products. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville and WELCA of Christ Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, scratch-offs, pull tabs, and bingo.

Surviving are two daughters; Kimberly A. Thomas of St. Augustine, FL, and Jonna (Dean) Frick of Evansville, IN, nine grandchildren; Ryan Baer, Molly Baer, Ashley Baer, Lesley Baer, Quinn Pickett, Corporal Paul Thomas, Michaela Thomas, Hannah Fischer, and Hillarie Schmett. 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were two sisters, Wava Gayle Goodman and Eleanor Jo Cannon.

A celebration of life service for Mary Jean Freyberger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate. An interment will follow at the Community Cemetery in Haysville.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to a favorite charity.