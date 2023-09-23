Sandra Kay Ring, age 77, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 a.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born February 6, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, to John and Freida Joyce (Riddle) SirHendry; and married James “Jim” Ring on November 27, 1970, in Wright City, Missouri. Sandra was a member of the North High School Class of 1964 in Evansville.

She was a music teacher; taught at Holy Family Catholic School in Jasper; served as music director for various organizations and events; and was a former Evansville Philharmonic Choir member. Sandra was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, gardening, performing in musicals, and spending time with her family. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Ring, on January 13, 2020; her mother and father; two brothers, Kenneth SirHendry and Keith SirHendry; and one sister, Vickey Jaquess.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie (Thad) Litkenhus of Tucson, Arizona; two sons, Nathan (Holly) Ring of Calhoun, Kentucky, and Daniel (Lindsie) Ring of Holland, Indiana; two sisters, Beverly (Ken) Goedde and Kala Knapp both of Fort Branch, Indiana; and seven grandchildren, Lydia, Eliza, Aaron, Sawyer, Rachel, Ayla and Noah.

Funeral services for Sandra Ring will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland with burial to follow at Augustana Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 28th; and also at the church in Holland from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to Augustana United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com