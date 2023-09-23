Edwin L. Breitwieser, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Edwin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 6, 1936, to Edward and Eva (Baer) Breitwieser. He married Carol Dillman on November 15, 1958, in Birdseye Christian Church in Birdseye, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2014.

He was a farmer and had worked at Kimball and Meyer Woodworking.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Edwin liked gardening and flowers, playing music, as he played in many Country music bands over the course of 72 years, dancing with his wife Carol, watching the birds, mowing, attending the grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, watching Westerns and rodeos, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Stacy Harper, Jasper, IN, four sons, Curt (Cheryl) Breitwieser, Dubois, IN, Kerry (fiancé Brittny Knapp) Breitwieser, Jasper, IN, James (Julie) Breitwieser, Jasper, IN, and Kevin Breitwieser, Jasper, IN, ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one son, Greg Breitwieser, four sisters, Selma Neukam, Genevieve Seitz, Mildred Hemmerlein, and Helena Goller, and two siblings who died in infancy.

A funeral service for Edwin L. Breitwieser will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Emmanuel Hill Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Hill Church in Dubois.

