Jasper Community Arts, Dubois County Tourism, and Heart of Jasper will be holding an unveiling reception for two new murals in Jasper.

With the assistance of a grant from IDDC, Jasper Community Arts, Dubois County Tourism, and Heart of Jasper commissioned a mural at the Jasper River Walk and a second mural for the west wall of the building located at 248 Third Street in Jasper.

The artist selected for this project was professional artist and muralist, Laura Pommier; who was originally from Jasper and now resides in Florida. Pommier holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Murray State University and a master’s in painting from Indiana State University. To view Laura’s previous work, visit her website laurapommier.com.

The mural walls were cleaned and primed at the beginning of August, and Laura has been painting daily since, Friday, August 18th.

An Unveiling Reception for the murals, along with a Q&A Reception, will take place on Wednesday, September 27th, starting at the Jasper River Walk’s “River of Dreams” mural; with the Unveiling Reception taking place from 11 AM to 12 PM and the Q&A Reception from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. Laura will join both events to share her artistic mural process, along with answering any questions.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend both events. No reservations are required but it is recommended to bring a lawn chair.