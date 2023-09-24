A Fatal accident in Daviess County leaves a Daviess County man behind bars.

On Saturday, September 23rd at approximately 11:41 PM, Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call reporting an accident near the intersection of CR 700 North and CR 300 East; where a vehicle had struck a pole, and one subject was reported as not breathing.

Daviess County Deputy’s initial investigation shows a 1997 Jeep with seven occupants was traveling westbound on CR 700 North. The front passenger seat was occupied by two female passengers who were not wearing seatbelts, as well as one of the female passengers was partially leaning outside of the vehicle as it traveled down the road. At some point, the vehicle side-swiped a pole which struck the female passenger.

Members of the Plainville Volunteer Fire Department performed life-saving measures, however, the female passenger passed on at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Jordan Wagler of Montgomery, submitted to a blood draw with the initial result being 0.18 and was lodged in the Daviess County Security Center on one count of OVWI causing death.

The deceased female was identified as 16-year-old Lora Graber from Odon Indiana. Parents and family members have been notified.