Jasper police responded to a roll-over accident at the Intersection of 4th Street and Newton Street in Jasper in the construction zone Thursday afternoon around 4:30. 72 year old Patricia Shickinger of Santa Claus was stopped on 4th Street facing east at the intersection with Newton Street in her 2023 Lincoln Cosair. 61 year old, Lisa Wehr of Jasper driving a 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Newton approaching the intersection of 4th street. Shickinger attempted to cross Newton and continue onto east 4th Street. As the Shickinger Cosair crossed the intersection, Wehr’s Camry also crossed the intersection and impacted the right side of the Cosair causing Shickinger’s Cosair to roll over entrapping her inside. Patricia Shickinger was transported to Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain to her shoulder and legs. Lisa Wehr was transported to Memorial for complaints of pain to her neck and legs. Both vehicles were total losses. Jasper police were assisted at the scene by Jasper VFD, Memorial EMS, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, and Uebelhor & Sons Wrecker Service. The roadway closed for a short time.