At approximately 5:17pm on Tuesday, 09-26-2023, On State Road 66 just east of Old Lamar Highway, a white Chevy van, driven by Ezekiel Wannemuhler, 22 from Mount Vernon, Ind., was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line, resulting in a head-on collision with a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Debra Scherer, 68 of Troy, Ind.

Both drivers were injured and entrapped within their vehicles. Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County First Responders, and the Santa Claus Police Department responded to the scene. Perry County First Responders and Perry County Deputies also arrived to provide assistance.

Spencer County EMS transported them to Owensboro Regional for medical attention. Debra Scherer, the driver of the blue Toyota Rav4, passed away at Owensboro Regional Hospital due to injuries sustained in the collision. Debra Scherer was the President of Spencer County Habitat For Humanity.

The Indiana State Police are reconstructing the accident. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. Blood results are pending.