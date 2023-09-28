The Perry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a fatal motorcyle accident Tuesday evening September 26th. Authorities have now identified the victim. According Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ricky Payne of Kentucky died in the accident. Payne was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 66 near Rocky Point around 6 p.m when he went left of center and ran off the roadway into a ditch striking an embankment. A toxicology report from the Perry County’s Coroner’s office is pending.