Latest News

Bolte Announces Candidacy for Huntingburg City Council UPDATE: Orange County Teen FOUND in Madison County Wednesday Night Head-On Collison on State Road 66 Results in Fatality of Spencer County Woman UPDATE: Victim Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 66 Back The Blue BBQ Benefit Announced for Slain Tell City Officer

The Perry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a fatal motorcyle accident Tuesday evening September 26th.  Authorities have now identified the victim.  According Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ricky Payne of Kentucky died in the accident.  Payne was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 66 near Rocky Point around 6 p.m when he went left of center and ran off the roadway into a ditch striking an embankment.  A toxicology report from the Perry County’s Coroner’s office is pending.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post