Health Pointe Jasper is starting a new exercise program for those with Parkinson’s disease called Rock Steady Boxing.

Rock Steady Boxing is a unique exercise program based on training used by boxing pros and adapted to people with Parkinson’s disease. The program uses regular exercises including stretching and non-contact boxing, and serves men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

The program at Health Pointe in Jasper will begin on Tuesday, October 24th, at 10 AM with classes continuing to take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 AM.

Participants must have a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, and pre-registration is required.

For additional information about Rock Steady Boxing visit tricountyymca.org, or call 812-998-9622. More information about Rock Steady Boxing and Parkinson’s disease can be found at rocksteadyboxing.org.

Health Point is located at 1900 St. Charles Street in Jasper.