An accident involving a dump truck took place in Perry County.

At approximately 1:30 PM on Thursday, September 28th, The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page made a post saying deputies along with Perry County EMA were currently on the scene of an accident on French Ridge Road near Apricot Road.

The post claims the vehicle involved was a tri-axle dump truck loaded with rock and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by Perry County EMS with minor injuries.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to avoid the area since the recovery and clean-up will be extensive.

We will update you if more information becomes available.