A Lawrence County traffic stop leaves two behind bars on drug-related charges.

Wednesday afternoon, Trooper Caleb Garvin initiated a traffic stop in northern Lawrence County in which the driver was identified as 39-year-old, Jacob Bunch, of Bedford, and 41-year-old, Amber Eads, of Bedford, was identified as a passenger. 

During the traffic stop, Trooper Garvin determined Eads was in possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, and cash. 

Following the traffic stop, Trooper Garvin applied for and was granted a search warrant for a residence on Indian Creek Road.

A Search was conducted at the residence and 3 ounces of methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, a shotgun, paraphernalia, and items associated with dealing were found.

Bunch was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail and is facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspend-Prior.

Eads was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail and is facing charges of, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

