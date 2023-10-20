On Tuesday morning, October 17th, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents stopped a vehicle on I-69 for expired plates. The driver, Nathan Morgan, showed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Morgan was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Morgan was subsequently transported to the Daviess County jail. As Morgan’s person was being searched, a small amount of suspected marijuana was located on Morgan. Morgan was remanded in the Daviess County jail where he is being held on bond.

Nathan Morgan is now charged with: OWI, a Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.