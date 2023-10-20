An Orange County man was arrested in Bedford on drug charges after a vehicle chase.

On Wednesday, October 18th, at approximately 11:37 AM the Bloomington Police Department initiated a vehicle chase on a white 2017 Dodge Durango.

BPD’s chase traveled southbound with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, but the chase was de-escalated after the Durango crossed into Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department picked up the pursuit but later lost sight of the vehicle in the area of SR 58 and Maple Leaf Road.

Not long after, Trooper Caleb Garvin while working on another detail, saw the Durango parked at a Marathon service station on East 16th Street in Bedford.

22-year-old, Zachary Reed Hupp, 22, of Orleans, was identified as the driver and registered owner of the Durango. Trooper Garvin knew Hupp was wanted on an arrest warrant from Monroe County and took Hupp into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Hupp was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Hupp was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and is facing charges of possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of Paraphernalia, and an arrest Warrant out of Monroe County.

The matter regarding the chase involving the Bloomington Police Department remains under investigation.