According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, October 11th at approximately 3:04 PM CST dispatched received a call of a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 70 2 miles east of State Road 37 in Perry County.

When Deputies arrived on the scene it was apparent the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and found was unconscious. When the EMS arrived and assessed the patient, we were advised the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Tim Bockhold from Perry County. The investigation determined Bockhold had been driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 70.

The vehicle then for some unknown reason went left of center, left the roadway, and struck a tree where it came to a rest.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Perry County EMS, Perry County Rescue Squad/EMA, State Highway, and the Perry County Coroners Office.