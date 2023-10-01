A Lawrence County man was arrested on child sex abuse-related charges.

Detective Robert Whyte, of the Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, received two cybertip reports Friday afternoon which indicated X, formerly known as Twitter, had filed incident reports with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning an account holder and the possible production and possession of child pornography.

Detective Whyte reviewed the NCMEC cybertip reports and obtained a residential search warrant. ISP ICAC Task Force members along with Officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department served the search warrant and identified the X account holder as 30-year-old, Bryan Fish, of Mitchell.

Fish was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail, and is facing charges of 4 counts of Child Molest, 4 counts of Production of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, 6 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, and 6 counts of Possession of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12.

In the course of the investigation, Detectives and Whyte identified and rescued three children who were believed to be at imminent risk of harm.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website, in.gov/isp/icactf. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.