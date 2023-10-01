Dubois County 4-H has announced multiple upcoming events in October.

On Tuesday, October 10th from 6 to 8 PM, a 4-H Kickoff Event will be held in the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. This event is an opportunity for parents to get assistance with 4-H online enrollment. Purdue extension will be at the event with computers and will be available to help with enrollment. Crafts and fall activities, as well as hotdogs, chips, and drinks, will also be offered at the kickoff event.

On Tuesday, October 17th at the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, a Fall Break Mini 4-H Camp will be held for Youth in Grades K-2. Pumpkin-themed activities and crafts will be available for attendees. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at v2.4honline.com. Enrollment as a Free Mini 4-H member is required to sign up for the event. The deadline to register for the event is Monday, October 16th at 4 PM.

On Thursday, October 19th at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Clover Pavilion, Dubois County 4-H is offering Disc Golf Discovery for Youth in grades 3-12. Attendees will learn the basics of Disc Golf, learn some common techniques, and play the 18-hole course at Dubois County Park. Pre-registration is required and can be done at v2.4honline.com. Enrollment as a 4-H member is required to sign up as well as the $15 program fee for the year. The deadline to sign up is 4 pm on Monday, October 16th.

On Saturday, October 28th from 9 AM to 4 PM Purdue Extension Dubois County and Purdue Extension Knox County is offering a UAV Drone Exploration open to youth in Grades 3-12. Attendees will learn about UAV drones, how they are used, operate some drones, and learn from those in the area about careers involving drones. Spots are limited and pre-registration is required and can be made at v2.4honline.com. Enrollment as a 4-H member is required to sign up as well as the $15 program fee for the year. The deadline to sign up is Monday, October 23rd.

If you have any questions about these events call 812-482-1782.