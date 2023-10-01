Agnes E. (Schlotman) Pierick, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

Agnes was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa on November 14, 1934, to Paul and Bertha (Peterson) Schlotman.

She retired as an office manager for a law firm in Fort Collins, Colorado after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, sewing, going to the theater and the senior center, and she was an avid fan of the Denver Nuggets and Broncos. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Diane Pierick, Jasper, Lisa Soeldner (Kurt), Eagan, Minnesota, and Margaret Spooner (Bill), Celestine, one son, John Pierick, Fort Collins, Colorado, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Fran Edelman (Duane), Rosemount, Minnesota, four brothers, John Schlotman (Janice), Hornick, Iowa, Earl Schlotman (Jan), Farmington, Minnesota, Wayne Schlotman (Diane), Bronson, Iowa, and Sam Schlotman (Linda), Sioux City, Iowa. And one sister-in-law, Linda Schlotman.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers, Stanley Schlotman and Glen Schlotman, and two sisters, Dorothy Dean and Edith Ahlquist.

A Celebration of Life for Agnes E. Pierick will be held at a later date.

