A Gibson County man was arrested on battery charges.

Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a disturbance in the 10000 block of East 700 South near Mackey.

When a deputy spoke to witnesses at the residence they alleged that 27-year-old Dylan Slaton of Princeton had battered a subject and injured an animal at the residence before fleeing.

After completing the investigation a deputy was able to locate Slaton near Princeton.

Slaton was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Domestic Battery and Cruelty To An Animal. He remains in the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond.