A Ferdinand man was arrested on rape charges after a recent investigation.

On Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, Indiana State Police Jasper Detective Patrick Stinson initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office concerning allegations of rape and sexual battery with a 23-year-old mentally deficient female.

The investigation revealed that 26-year-old, Austin Lehmkuler, of Ferdinand, had allegedly transported the mentally deficient female to a wooded area in Siberia and forced sexual acts upon her. The allegations took place in Perry County.

After reviewing the investigation, the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant for Lehmkuler’s residence on Friday, September 29th.

After probable cause was found during the search Lehmkuler was arrested.

Lehmkuler is currently being held without bond and is facing charges of Rape and Sexual Battery.