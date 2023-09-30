Latest News

Gibson County Man Arrested on Battery Charges Ferdinand Man Arrested on Rape Charges After a Recent Investigation Marengo Shooting Under Investigation by Indiana State Police A Hispanic Voter Outreach event in Huntingburg is Being Held by the Dubois County Clerk and ALASI Governor Holcomb Directing Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Diane Feinstein

The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting Marengo.

On Thursday, September 28th at approximately 6:25 am the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a domestic situation at 240 South Murphy Street in Marengo. 

Prior to officers’ arrival, 23-year-old, Skyler Frazier, was shot at the residence and fled the scene by vehicle. 

Frazier was later involved in a motor vehicle crash in Harrison County and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital due to a gunshot wound. 

52-year-old, Larry Schigur, was on the scene of the initial domestic when officers arrived and was transported to Harrison County Hospital due to injury. 

This case is still under investigation by ISP Detectives.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for review for any criminal charges.

We will update you if any more information becomes available.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post