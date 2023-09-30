A Hispanic Voter Outreach event in Huntingburg is set to be held in mid-October.

Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock has partnered with ALASI to host a Hispanic Voter Outreach event at the Huntingburg Event Center on October 18th, at 6 PM.

Attending the event will be Indiana’s 63rd Secretary of State Diego Morales as their guest speaker.

Information will be shared at the event about how to register to vote, and how to cast your vote in the polling place; as well as a hands-on voting demonstration. There will also be an allotted time for questions and answers to become familiar and comfortable with the voting process.

For more information contact Amy Kippenbrock at the Dubois County Clerk’s office by email at clerk@duboiscountyin.org or phone at 812-481-7035.

In the upcoming November 7th election, the City of Huntingburg, the City of Jasper, and Northeast Dubois School Corporation residents have a ballot to vote on. Early voting begins on Wednesday, October 11th. To learn who is on your ballot or when and where to find an open polling place, visit indianavoters.com.