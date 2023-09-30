Alice Louise Duncan, 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:34 p.m., on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was born October 6, 1936, in Huntingburg to Millard and Edna (Schmaker) Meyerholtz. Alice married Robert W. Duncan on February 3, 1957. She retired as a bookkeeper from OFS Furniture. Alice graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1954; was a cheerleader and played the drums in the band. She enjoyed crafting and sewing with her sister, Caroline and enjoyed being with her loving family. Her wit and humor were contagious and she never turned down a chance to participate in family shenanigans. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brother, Gene Meyerholtz; and sister, Judy Selvidge.

She will be greatly missed by two sons, David (Ann) Duncan of Huntingburg, Robert (Janet) Duncan of Ferdinand; grandsons, Reid (Katie) Duncan of Fishers, and Brent (Jordan) Duncan of Jasper; granddaughters, Hilary Duncan of Huntingburg, Makenzie Duncan of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Ellis, and Jacob Duncan; four sisters, Anna Mary Feldmeyer, Betty O’Brien, Linda Leibering and Carolyn (Lloyd) Phillips all of Huntingburg; one brother, Millard “Jr.” (Vicki) Meyerholtz of Pikeville; sister-in-law, Glenda Meyerholtz of Huntingburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Alice L. Duncan will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Reverend Jeff Donihue will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary will conduct a memorial vigil at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com