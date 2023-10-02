Muhlenberg County, KY- On Saturday, October 7th a “Prine Party Birthday Bash” in memory of the late John Prine is being held at the John Prine Memorial Park.

This event will be a celebration of the birthday of the legendary singer-songwriter, as well as, John Prine Month. This event will feature food trucks, giveaways, open mic song sessions for performing artists, and fellowship in memory of the “Paradise” songwriter who sang directly about Muhlenberg Co. in the aforementioned song.

Prine passed away on April 7th, 2020 from complications related to Covid-19 at the age of 73. On October 1st of last year, the John Prine Memorial Park located at the Rochester, KY Dam was dedicated to the late artist.

Limited seating is available this weekend so public attendees are asked to bring their own shares. Limited parking on-site will be available as well so shuttle services from the Rochester ballpark in Butler County will be on hand.