30 bands were expected to flock to Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium on the south side of Jasper this past Saturday, and 30 performances later, this annual Invitational was finished.

Here’s our lineup of inter-county band results from the September 30th competition:

From the ISSMA Scholastic Class B competition:

Washington Golden Pride received a gold rating.

Pike Central Charger Brigade received a silver rating.

Northeast Dubois Marching Jeeps received a gold rating.

with the Heritage Hills Marching Patriots receiving a gold rating, along with Effect Distinction, Music Distinction, and Visual Distinction.

ISSMA Open Class D competition:

Tell City Marching Marksmen received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction.

Pride of Paoli received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction.

Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction.

with the Forest Park Marching Rangers also receiving a gold rating, along with Effect Distinction, Music Distinction, and Visual Distinction.

ISSMA Open Class C competition:

Southridge Marching Raider Band received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction.

ISSMA Open Class B competition:

Jasper Marching Wildcats received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction. The Jasper Marching Wildcats also received the highest score of all 30 bands in attendance for the Invitational competition on Saturday, with current Brass Instructor, Patrick Kelley, claiming that this performance may be the highest score that the band has ever received for this competition.

ISSMA Open Class A competition:

Floyd Central Highlander Band received a gold rating, with Music Distinction, Visual Distinction, and Effect Distinction.

October 7th is another round of Indiana Marching Band competitions in the ISSMA circuit. ISSMA Regionals will be taking place, separated by classes, at these locations this Saturday:

Lafayette Jefferson High School

Center Grove High School

Evansville Central High School

Carroll High School

To see the full schedule, band competition locations, and more, please visit IN Bands’ Website.