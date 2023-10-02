The Jasper Street Department, in conjunction with Calcar Paving, has announced an upcoming project for the City.

On Thursday, October 5th, milling of the asphalt surface will begin. The following streets will be impacted by this:

Reyling Drive from US231 to Manor Drive

33rd Street from US231 to the West End

Motorists will be allowed to drive on these streets during milling but should expect delays. Both streets will be repaved on Monday, October 9th. Delays can be expected during this paving process and the City is advising that motorists may want to avoid these areas on both scheduled days.