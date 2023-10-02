The Jasper Police Department has been receiving reports from several residents about an email scam from cityparking@transportation.com, that alleges the receipt of parking violations around the square in the City of Jasper.

This email includes a QR code that users can scan for further details and to ultimately make a payment for the phony violations. The JPD and the City of Jasper want to remind residents that this is a SCAM. The City of Jasper doesn’t utilize electronic payments for parking tickets, only payments in person or via mail.

Do NOT scan the QR code nor click on any links. If you have made a payment as part of this scam or simply want more information please contact JPD at 812-482-2255.